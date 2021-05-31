Disney alum Raven Symoné shares JAW DROPPING weight loss news with fans; Reveals she’s doing 48 hour fasts

That’s So Raven star Raven Symoné recently got candid about her weight loss and revealed that she has lost 28 lbs thanks to her 48-hour fasts, scroll down to see what else she said.

Disney actress Raven-Symoné recently shared an important life update! While on a drive with wife Miranda Pearman-Maday, the 35-year-old actress took to Instagram today and shared that she has lost some major weight! “Pounds down, pounds down. Check out the chin,” she said. “You see that chin? If you all watch Raven’s Home literally right now, and then come on this live and see this joint, I got a whole different face going on. It’s a whole pounds down journey,” she continued.

“Just so you guys know, I am 28 lbs. down. I lost a s–t ton of weight,” she went on to say. “You’re incredible honey. You’re doing so good,” her wife sweetly encouraged her. “Right now I’m doing a 48-hour fast, so we’re on that journey right now,” Raven added.

The duo got married in June 2020 and talking about her relationship with Miranda, Raven previously told People magazine that “Despite being someone who has kept my personal life private, I decided to share this moment because it’s one of the biggest and happiest of my life,” Raven said. She added, “Miranda makes me feel confident and empowered in an entirely new way. We planned our ceremony together and it was a true reflection of our love and partnership.”

Talking about their wedding, Raven said: “We wore hype beast outfits, had fried oysters a la Debbie Allen and our first dance was to [JAY-Z's] ’99 Problems,’” she went on. “It couldn’t have been better … well, the post-[coronavirus] party might be!”

