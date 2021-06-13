Disney alum Raven Symone REVEALS the secret behind her 30 pound weight loss

Disney star Raven-Symone recently opened up about how she lost a jaw-dropping 30 pounds. Scroll down to see what she said.

Disney star Raven-Symone recently opened up about her drastic weight loss journey. If you didn’t know, last month, the 35-year-old Disney star revealed via Instagram that she had lost 30 pounds. Now, during her recent appearance on Good Morning America, the actress got candid about how she made it happen.

“I am low-carb as much as I can be,” she of her diet. “I do very minimal exercise and I am an avid faster. I make sure I have a minimum of 14-hour fast between dinner and…break-fast.” Raven added that she’ll sometimes take longer breaks in between meals as well, but assured the outlet that she’s carefully educated herself on how to safely fast. She explained that on those long days she sustains herself by drinking a lot of water and electrolytes and also incorporates bone broth into her diet. Raven-Symone added that while her regimen works for her, “I don’t try to speak for anybody else.” She continued, “I’m not over here trying to be a little twig,” explaining that her goal is to “make sure that my body is healthy and prepared to deal with old age.”

Last month, while on a drive with wife Miranda Pearman-Maday, the 35-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared that she has lost some major weight! “Pounds down, pounds down. Check out the chin,” she said. “You see that chin? If you all watch Raven’s Home literally right now, and then come on this live and see this joint, I got a whole different face going on. It’s a whole pounds down journey,” she continued. “Just so you guys know, I am 28 lbs. down. I lost a s–t ton of weight,” she went on to say. “You’re incredible honey. You’re doing so good,” her wife sweetly encouraged her. “Right now I’m doing a 48-hour fast, so we’re on that journey right now,” Raven added.

