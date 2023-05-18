Disney+ and Uber Eats Unveil Tiny Menu to Celebrate 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Release

Uber Eats and Disney+ have joined forces to create a unique dining experience in celebration of the release of Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania on Disney+. Introducing the Quantum Cafe, a menu of tiny, delectable treats perfectly sized for Ant-Man enthusiasts to enjoy while watching the thrilling new film from the comfort of their homes.

The Quantum Cafe will feature downsized versions of popular dishes from various Uber Eats restaurants, specially curated for this occasion. From miniature sushi to a minute chocolate gateau, fun-sized fish and chips to minuscule chow mein, petite pizza to a very tiny veggie burger, micro salad to eensy-weensy dal, nanoscopic naan bread to slight samosas – there's even dinky doughnuts for those with a smaller sweet tooth! Starting today, fans in London, Bristol, and Manchester can indulge in these Ant-Man-inspired delights for just £5.99 through the Uber Eats app.

Matthew Price, regional general manager of Uber Eats in UKI, Northern Europe, expressed his excitement, saying, "While this tasting menu might be teeny tiny, it still delivers Uber Eats' signature big flavours. We know our customers love to watch Disney+ while enjoying their deliveries, and hopefully, our new offering will allow fans of Ant-Man to eat just like their favourite superhero, no matter how small!"

In addition to the delightful mini menu, ten lucky recipients of the Quantum Cafe's offerings will discover an extra special surprise in their diddy delivery—a movie poster of 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' autographed by actors Michael Douglas and Evangeline Lilly.

What's even more remarkable is that Uber Eats will be donating all proceeds from this limited-edition mini menu to the Make-A-Wish Foundation UK, supporting their incredible work in granting wishes to children facing critical illnesses.

Don't miss this incredible opportunity to savour the Quantum Cafe's miniature culinary creations while immersing yourself in the world of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Grab your tiny treats, cozy up on the couch, and let the magic unfold!

