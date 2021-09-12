Disney announces exclusive theatrical release for Eternals after Shang-Chi’s record breaking success

As Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has scored a record-breaking opening on the Labor Day weekend, Disney announced that the other movies of 2021 will also receive exclusive theatrical releases which include Marvel Studios’ Eternals starring Angelina Jolie, Kumal Nanjiani, and Salma Hayek.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the other fall releases which will have the same fate as Eternals include Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and Kingsman’s prequel The King’s Man. The exclusive theatre releases will be for 45 days for every movie, apart from the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto which will have a 30-days window, and will be available for Disney+ Hotstar streaming from December 24. In a statement, via Entertainment Weekly, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution Chairman Kareem Daniel said, “As confidence in moviegoing continues to improve, we look forward to entertaining audiences in theaters, while maintaining the flexibility to give our Disney+ subscribers the gift of Encanto this holiday season.”

Scarlett’s Johansson’s Black Widow lawsuit over the movie’s blended release might also be one of the factors at play for which Disney took the major step post Shang-Chi’s release. As per EW, Exhibitor Relations’ senior box-office analyst Jeff Bock also said that Eternals would receive an exclusive theatrical release to avoid massive payouts to the talent on the film. “There are a lot of actors in Eternals that they would have to pay off...I don’t think Disney wants to revisit that while the [Scarlett Johansson] case is still going on,” Bock noted.

Eternals is slated to release on November 5, 2021. Disney's latest release includes Ben Affleck and Matt Damon starrer The Last Duel.

ALSO READ: Kumail Nanjiani REVEALS what he learnt from Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek on Eternals set