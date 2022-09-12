Disney California Adventure Park is getting a new Big Hero 6-themed area; Check out the details here

Following its second annual Disney+ Day, Disney held its more extravagant D23 Expo, where it announced various new changes and remodeling for its Disney Parks and Resorts. Amidst other announcements, the company dropped a very pleasant surprise for all the Big Hero 6 fans by announcing that the Disney California Adventure Park will soon get an entire area inspired by San Fransokyo. Check out the details of it right below to know how or why it excites Disney fans!

Disney recently announced various remodeling and changes for its Disney California Adventure Park at the D23 Expo. Apart from mentioning that new heroes and villains are coming to the Avengers Campus in the California Adventure Park, the entertainment giant officially confirmed that the Pacific Wharf in the Disney California Adventure Park will be "reimagined" into San Fransokyo soon. Along with the announcement, Disney also shared a concept image, showcasing how the entrance of the area might look after the changes. You can check it out attached right below.

What is San Fransokyo from Big Hero 6?

Now, for those who haven't watched the 2014 Disney movie "Big Hero 6", San Fransokyo is a fantasy city in which the entire story of the film is based. In the movie, it is shown as a unique city with cultural touches from both San Francisco and Tokyo (hence the name, San Fransokyo).

Personally speaking, when I watched the film, I found the city of San Fransokyo very intriguing due to the representation of the mixed Asian-American culture. So, seeing it in the real world would definitely be a treat for the fans living or visiting San Francisco, California. I mean, this is the city where the adorable, self-proclaimed healthcare-assistant Baymax was created by Tadashi Hamada, played by Daniel Henney.

In fact, after the Big Hero 6 movie was released in 2014, Disney produced two Big Hero 6 TV series, including the popular Big Hero 6: The Series. It is a three-season TV series that is also based in the city of San Fransokyo and follows the adventures of Hiro Hamada, Tadashi's younger brother and a tech genius, along with his nerdy friends and of course, the adorable Baymax.

When will Disney open the San Fransokyo area?

Now, coming to the actual opening of the San Fransokyo area in the Disney California Adventure Park, it is currently unknown when exactly will Disney complete the remodeling of the Pacific Wharf area. The entertainment giant has said that the Big Hero 6-themed area is currently in its early phases.

The Pacific Wharf area in the park currently has the iconic working replica of San Francisco's famous Boudin Bakery, which can be toured by visitors. There are also a few walk-in restaurants, a Ghirardelli ice cream stall, and the Pacific Wharf Cafe. It is currently unclear whether these points of interest in the Pacific Wharf will remain after the remodeling or not.

Now, other than turning Pacific Wharf in the Disney California Adventure Park into San Fransokyo from Big Hero 6, Disney has announced many new changes for other areas of its Disney Parks and Resorts division. You can check out all the announcements on Disney's official website.

Also, if you live in San Francisco and are a Big Hero 6 fan, tell us how excited you are about this change in the Disney California Adventure Park in the comments below.

