Disney Casts Catherine Laga‘aia For Live Action Moana; Young Actress ‘Excited To Embrace’ Fan Favorite Character

As we eagerly await the release of the animated film Moana 2 on July 10, Disney has just announced Catherine Laga‘aia as their live-action Moana. The young star is thrilled about the opportunity to bring one of her “favorite character” to life.

Catherine Laga‘aia gets cast as Moana in a live-action film

The actress told Deadline that she is “really excited to embrace this character. Apart from being her favorite character, she also relates to the origin of the Disney princess. “My grandfather comes from Fa‘aala, Palauli, in Savai‘i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of ‘Upolu in Samoa,” she said.

Laga‘aia added that being part of a movie that represented her home ground was an honor and that she is looking forward to “celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me.

Apart from Laga‘aia, the cast will include New Zealander John Tui as her no-nonsense and strict father, Chief Tui. Another Samoan-New Zealand actress, Frankie Adams, will play Moana’s strong-willed mother, Sina, and Rena Owen will play the adorable Gramma Tala.

Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson, who played Maui in the animated film, will reprise the role in the live-action version.

Advertisement

All about the upcoming Moana live-action

The plot details are still under wraps but the film is reported to start filming by summer this year. The first animated film grossed $687.2 million at the global box office and won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

The live-action will be helmed by Thomas Kail, who’s previously led Hamilton on Broadway and Disney+, Grease Live, and the first few episodes of the Hulu series We Were the Lucky Ones. Talking to Deadline, the director said that he was thrilled to “have met Catherine, Rena, Frankie, and John through this casting process.”

He also promised that there couldn’t be a better duo than Dwyane and Catherine. “I am humbled by this opportunity, and I cannot wait to all be on set together,” he concluded.