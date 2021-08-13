Disney CEO Bob Chapek has THIS to say about Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit over Black Widow release

After Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney, the current CEO of Disney, Bob Chapek, recently spoke out in response to the controversy. The company has been releasing movies in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access throughout the pandemic and Scarlett Johansson decided to sue the studio for releasing Black Widow that way. According to Variety, Johansson's complaint was filed on July 29 in Los Angeles Superior Court. The Black Widow actress said that her contract with Disney-owned Marvel Entertainment included a promise that the picture would be released solely in theatres and that her pay was dependent on the film's box office success.

Now, during a call with investors, Chapek talked about the new release strategy and how they’re compensating talent, though he never brought up Scarlett's name. “Bob Iger and I, along with the distribution team, determined this was the right strategy to enable us to reach the broadest possible audience,” he said (via Variety). “These films were conceived during a time when … we certainly didn’t know about COVID,” he added (via THR). “Just like what we’ve done many times before, we’ve found ways to fairly compensate our talent so that, no matter what, everyone feels satisfied.” “Since COVID, we’ve entered into hundreds of arrangements with talent…by and large they’ve gone smoothly,” he said.

Chapek added that the studio will “continue to utilize all options going forward,” so that one can expect some Disney+ hybrid releases in the future.

Also Read: Disney's attorney RESPONDS to Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit; Calls it an ‘orchestrated PR campaign’