Disney CEO Steps Down: Bob Iger assures his decision 'not accelerated for any particular reason'

Walt Disney Co. recently announced that Bob Iger has stepped down as the CEO effective immediately. Iger has been a key factor in steering the company and absorbing Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel and Fox’s entertainment for the Mouse House. The news of his stepping down came as a surprise to many. Iger has been replaced by Bob Chapek. The latter has been with the company in the form of chairman of Disney’s parks, experiences and products business. However, Iger is still with the production house until 2021.

Iger will remain the executive chairman through the end of his contract on Dec. 31, 2021. Iger revealed he will spend more time on Disney’s creative endeavors. This includes the ESPN sports network, Fox studios, Hulu and Disney Plus streaming services. In a statement, he assured investors and fans that his decision "not accelerated for any particular reason." "It was not accelerated for any particular reason other than we felt the need was now to make this change. We've been engaged as a board in a really comprehensive and very serious succession process and we identified Bob actually quite some time ago as a likely successor to mine and with everything else falling in place the time seemed right," Iger said, as per Comicbook.com.

"This gives him the opportunity also to work with me over the next number of months to create the smoothest possible transition so that when I leave he will be familiar with all elements of the company, not just those that he's already managed, but those that he will now begin to manage in this new role," he added.

Meanwhile, as per a CNBC report, Chapek has informed investors about his exposures to the media and direct-to-consumer businesses, where he hasn't been involved in the past. “While I certainly have an opportunity to immerse myself more inside those media businesses, I have a bit of fluency, just like my peers have some fluency in our business,” Chapek said. “Right now the course that Bob has laid is one that we fully intend to follow and I think will pay dividends to shareholders for years to come,” he added.

