Disney fans will have to wait longer to see Mulan; Release date likely to be pushed ahead of July

Disney might delay the release of their live-action Mulan remake again as Coronavirus spikes across major countries. Scroll ahead for the full scoop.

Disney could postpone the release date of the Mulan live-action remake once again. As every other Hollywood studio, Disney had to change its plans for 2020 in light of the Coronavirus. With theaters closing down in March, the makers had no choice but to postpone Mulan only a few weeks before the release was expected. This live-action was previously slated to release on July 24th after rescheduling.

It's been months since Mulan's delay coincided with many other summer movies, but only recently the prospect of reopening theaters has started to materialise. Some of the biggest theater chains in the world have announced their plans to open as mid-July became the target for some of the year's biggest movies to finally be released. Christopher Nolan's Tenet was also scheduled to be the true kick-off to this return, but Warner Brothers. recently announced that they were delaying the release by two weeks. This movie gave Mulan the chance to be the first film out in theaters if Disney wanted.

And now, according to a Hollywood Reporter article, it appears that Mulan's release could be delayed yet again. However, the rationale is not due to Tenet's delay, as the growing number of COVID-19 cases has caused Disney to reconsider their strategy. New York and Los Angeles need to have theaters open for Mulan to perform well for a film of this size, but the surge of cases in those cities could shut down theaters. Disney also counted on China to help boost Mulan's number of box offices, but due to the Coronavirus, theaters still have to reopen there too.

ALSO READ: Mulan Trailer: Disney's live action movie ignites goosebumps as it talks about loyalty, bravery and honour

Although Disney still has to make a formal announcement that Mulan's release will be delayed again, it seems likely. The increased number of cases of Coronavirus may lead theaters to stay closed, and Disney will not release Mulan until they have the opportunity to attract the largest number of moviegoers.

Share your comment ×