Disney finds new Snow White in ‘West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler for live action adaptation remake

Rachel Zegler has her hands filled with multiple prestigious big-ticket projects. She is starring as Maria in the screen adaptation of ‘West Side Story’ directed by Steven Spielberg, which will reportedly come out by the end of 2021. Meanwhile, Rachel has bagged the titular character in Disney’s forthcoming Snow White live-action adaptation. According to a report in Deadline, Rachel has bagged the role, and The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb has been signed on board to helm the feature. Marc Platt is producing the live-action remake of the beloved classic which will reportedly start filming in early 2022.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs cartoon first released in 1938 based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale. The film became the inaugural feature for Disney and went onto become an absolute blockbuster. Over the years, Snow White descended into the culture and different interpretations arrived. Speaking about Rachel, director Marc Webb told Deadline, “Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence, and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale.” Insiders have told Deadline that Disney has been holding the remake back so far because they wanted to get the music right.

Reportedly, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the duo behind La La Land, The Greatest Showman, and Dear Evan Hansen, will write new songs for the movie. Reportedly Rachel’s audition for the film impressed everyone. Considering the fact that she is not a stranger to nerve-wracking auditions. As mentioned in a report in Deadline, as a 17-year-old high schooler, Rachel beat about 30,000 actresses for the role of Maria in West Side Story.

