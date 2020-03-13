Disney looks for a new release date for 'Mulan' 'The New Mutants' and 'Antlers' amid COVID-19
The live-action remake, starring Liu Yifei and directed by Niki Caro, was slated to release in North American theatres on March 27. It has been pushed in India as well.
A statement issued by Disney India read: "Our theatrical release for ‘Mulan' and ‘The New Mutants' which was slated for March 27 and April 3 respectively has been postponed. We will announce a new release date soon, depending on the situation surrounding COVID-19. "
The studio has also removed "The New Mutants" and "Antlers" from its slate. All three movies have been delayed indefinitely as Disney looks for new release dates, reports variety.com.
"The New Mutants", the beleaguered superhero adventure from Fox, was scheduled for April 3. "Antlers" a sci-fi horror film produced by Guillermo del Toro, was expected to hit the screens on April 17 via Searchlight.
For now, Disney's "Black Widow" is still expected to hit the theatres on May 1. Since so many big movies are vacating their release dates, Universal's "Trolls World Tour" is the only film from a major Hollywood studio that's still opening until May. That could also change if movie theatres are forced to close.
On Thursday, Universal also pushed "Fast 9" back a year, while Paramount indefinitely shelved "A Quiet Place 2". Earlier this month, James Bond entry "No Time to Die" was delayed from April until November.
Disney spent $200 million to produce "Mulan". The new version of "Mulan" was made to resonate with moviegoers around the world.
"The New Mutants", starring Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, also carries a hefty price tag. This is its fifth big screen delay since it was originally intended to release in 2018.
Dear Mulan Fans, Making this film has been one of the most satisfying and exhilarating experiences of my entire career, and I’ve been so fortunate to be on this journey with some of the best cast and crew in the business – people who truly embody the attributes of Loyal, Brave, and True. We are so excited to share this film with the world, but given the current ever-shifting circumstances we are all experiencing, unfortunately, we have to postpone the worldwide release of MULAN for now. Our hearts are with everyone the world over who is affected by this virus, and we hope that Mulan’s fighting spirit will continue to inspire those who are working so hard to keep us all safe. Thank you for all of your enthusiasm and support, and I can’t wait for the day where we will all get to experience this tale of a girl warrior who became a legend together #mulan #yifei_cc #loyalbravetrue With love, Niki Caro
Also Read Mulan: The release of Disney’s live action film delayed indefinitely over Coronavirus outbreak
Add new comment