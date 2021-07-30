Disney reveal Scarlett Johansson's USD 20 million earning from Black Widow in RESPONSE to her lawsuit

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson shocked everyone with her latest move as she sued Disney over the streaming release of her upcoming film. As per Variety, the studios have now responded to Johansson's lawsuit with a statement. Disney also revealed the amount that Johansson made after the Marvel film's theatrical release in the statement. Revealing her USD 20 million salary, the studio called her lawsuit, "sad and distressing."

As per the statement reported by Variety, Disney stated, "There is no merit whatsoever to this filing. The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic."

Adding that Disney has complied with the actress' contract and that the streaming release of the film would further enhance her compensation, the studio mentioned that Johansson has till now earned USD 20 million from the film.

The streaming release of Black Widow and other Disney films such as Cruella and Jungle Cruise were confirmed by the studios in March. It was informed that the films would premiere on the studio’s subscription-based streaming service at simultaneously with the theaters and were made available for USD 30 rental fee to Disney Plus subscribers amid the pandemic.

Although as per Johansson's lawsuit, the studio "intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel" said her legal statement as per Variety.

Johansson’s attorneys have reportedly suggested that her suit could be a precedent setter for new-age releases wherein studios have been releasing their films on their own subscription platforms that have left several actors from receiving their backend profit participation from traditional ways after a film's theatrical release.

