Disney’s Tangled might have predicted Coronavirus crisis and the reference surprises people
Since scientists are still working on a cure for Coronavirus crisis, healthcare experts have asked people to follow social distancing rule in order to avoid the virus and stop it from spreading any further. And it turns out social isolation for us is all about binge-watching series and movies with our family. As people across the world are discovering the concept of self-quarantine, many thought of taking some notes from Disney’s Rapunzel. The animated character is beyond doubt the ultimate queen of quarantining. Her mother basically kept her away from the real world for 18 years!
But that’s not why the animated movie is trending on social media. As the fans went back to the film, they made a mind-blowing discovery. Back when the movie released in 2010, people hardly cared about the name of the town Rapunzel lived and now they can’t stop talking about it. Turns out, the lead character lived in a fictional town called Corona. So, technically, mother Gothel hid her from Corona for 18 years and fans are taking this as a prediction of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Soooooo the kingdom is called Corona.... Should watch more Disney Princess movies.. The mouse created the end of the world!” a fan noted. “Rapunzel in #Tangled was quarantined in the kingdom #Corona, and yet Flynn Rider managed to find her. So if this says anything - I am still hopeful you guys!” Another fan wrote about Rapunzel finding the love of her life in the movie while locked inside her massive tower. “Everyone rewatching tangled. Rapunzel was in quarantine coz her mom was hiding her from Corona Face with tears of joy weird. #Tangled,” another Twitter user wrote.
Check out people’s reaction here:
We all dismissed #Tangled as another disney movie, but it was telling us something... https://t.co/8Or8gAWV3H
— Emmy Morgan (@RealEmmyMorgan) March 21, 2020
Rapunzel in #Tangled was quarantined in the kingdom #Corona, and yet Flynn Rider managed to find her. So if this says anything - I am still hopeful you guys!
— Sonakshi Saluja (@SonakshiSaluja) March 21, 2020
Okay. Just found out that #Rapunzel in the movie #Tangled- lived in the Kingdom of #Corona where she was locked up (isolation/quarantine?!) in a tower!
Waiting for another Disney conspiracy theoryhttps://t.co/VodNs5nsGz
— (@navyaa115) March 21, 2020
Rapunzel living in quarantine for 18 years in a tower in a kingdom called Corona. Coincidence? I think not! #tangled #CoronaCrisis
— Jelle (@JellevdEnde) March 21, 2020
So Rapunzel was being ‘isolated’ from the kingdom ‘Corona’ all alongCoincidence??#Tangled #Disney #Corona pic.twitter.com/k8zIZMBw5x
— Mani (@Manikandan_TMK) March 21, 2020
You know what the name of the kingdom was in the .@Disney film #Tangled where Rapunzel was kept quarantined....
KINGDOM OF CORONA .
— Eijaz Khan (@KhanEijaz) March 21, 2020
On today’s episode of the more you know =
Rapunzel from tangled had been in quarantine for 18 years in a place called corona pic.twitter.com/2ykm058EvS
— (@anisadabi) March 17, 2020
Wait a minute here...In tangled, Rapunzel is trapped in a tower (quarantine) and hidden from the kingdom named Corona... Did anybody else realize this? #Disney #DisTwitter #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/TPmY1kPSjt
— Jared Talbot (@JaredTalbot_) March 14, 2020
