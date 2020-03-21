Disney’s Tangled might have predicted Coronavirus crisis and the reference surprises people

People think Disney’s animated film Tangled predicted Coronavirus crisis and the reference will blow your mind. Check out fans’ reaction.

Since scientists are still working on a cure for Coronavirus crisis, healthcare experts have asked people to follow social distancing rule in order to avoid the virus and stop it from spreading any further. And it turns out social isolation for us is all about binge-watching series and movies with our family. As people across the world are discovering the concept of self-quarantine, many thought of taking some notes from Disney’s Rapunzel. The animated character is beyond doubt the ultimate queen of quarantining. Her mother basically kept her away from the real world for 18 years!

But that’s not why the animated movie is trending on social media. As the fans went back to the film, they made a mind-blowing discovery. Back when the movie released in 2010, people hardly cared about the name of the town Rapunzel lived and now they can’t stop talking about it. Turns out, the lead character lived in a fictional town called Corona. So, technically, mother Gothel hid her from Corona for 18 years and fans are taking this as a prediction of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Soooooo the kingdom is called Corona.... Should watch more Disney Princess movies.. The mouse created the end of the world!” a fan noted. “Rapunzel in #Tangled was quarantined in the kingdom #Corona, and yet Flynn Rider managed to find her. So if this says anything - I am still hopeful you guys!” Another fan wrote about Rapunzel finding the love of her life in the movie while locked inside her massive tower. “Everyone rewatching tangled. Rapunzel was in quarantine coz her mom was hiding her from Corona Face with tears of joy weird. #Tangled,” another Twitter user wrote.

Credits :TwitterYouTube

Read More