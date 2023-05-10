Disney + streaming service to lose its essence on TV set-top boxes; users receive a warning

Skipping the movie theater to enjoy the latest movie or favorite series from the comfort of home at Disney+ has always been every user's choice to rely on this platform until this turning-point event, which has come to highlight. As per the latest reports, Disney+ subscribers have been informed that they may lose access to the streaming service as a popular set-top box plans to discontinue service next month.

Here is what we know about the medium:

After May 30, anyone using an older NOW TV streaming device will no longer be able to utilize the app.

Sky, which owns NOW, ceased selling the boxes and TV sticks in 2021, although the majority of them continued to function. The decision was presumably made by Roku, the manufacturer of the kit.

"Disney+ will no longer be available on this Roku model after May 30, 2023," according to an advisory on impacted TVs. The advisory further mentioned, "In order to continue using the Disney+ app and all of its new features and functionalities, please upgrade to a newer model."

Which model supports the new upgrade?

According to Cord Busters, there is still some uncertainty over which models are affected.

The NOW Smart Stick is completely secure. However, the original NOW TV Smart Box 4K is scheduled to be discontinued.

For the time being, the destiny of the NOW TV 2016 Box (4200SK) and NOW TV (4500SK) Black Box is unknown. If you're not sure, the simplest way to find out is to open the Disney+ app on your smartphone and check to see whether the warning notice shows.

About Disney+

Disney+ came into account on November 12, 2019. It is an American over-the-top subscription based service that is run by The Walt Disney Company's Disney Entertainment division.

The service mainly offers films and TV series produced by The Walt Disney Studios and Walt Disney Television, with specialized content centers for the brands Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star in some regions. Additionally, Disney+ provides original films and TV series.

