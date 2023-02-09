Disney to work on Toy Story 5? Fans puzzled by the new announcement

Was this Disney’s strategy to regain their falling out subscribers back to the medium by announcing the very-favourite of all Toy Story 5? If yes, then it looks like CEO Bob Iger lost his plot by planning this annoucment. Because instead of fans welcoming Toy Story 5 announcement with open arms, they are showing mixed feelings.

Why Toy Story 5 will not be as successful as other releases: Pixar's iconic series, Toy Story, has been an award-winning animated series time and again due to its engrossing story ideation and fun element, which grips the audience's attention through its rhymes and tales. However, with a year's gap, the latest season 5 announcement did not excite the audience. As with a 10-year gap, when the audience has moved on from the previous season's climax and story, it will be very difficult to grip the audience in the same way. As the final season of Toy Story 4 ended on a heartbreaking note, with the main character, Woody, riding off with Bo Peep and her sheep, the audience was left wondering what would come next, but sadly, the audience's patience had been tested for the last ten years, which even made them forget about Toy Story ideation and its summary.

Will Toy Story come to an end with Toy Story 5? Let's take our guesses on Toy Story 4 ended in a way where Woody found his happy ending and all the toys went back to their chores happily, which did seem to be the end of the Toy Story era. But after the announcement of its fifth season, it has got the audience wondering whether they will revive the toys or show the return of Woody back to his toy family. As one of Disney's most famous and largest brands, which has successfully received an excellent amount of fan support, this could or might be the best way to introduce the award-winning movie back to get Disney back to its subscribers and audience since the Disney audience has been depleted. In terms of predicting whether Toy Story 5 will be the end of the franchise or more will follow, CEO Bob Iger gave no clear indication on how far the Toy Story era will continue.

Tim Allen’s tweet Tim Allen, who voiced space ranger toy Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s first four Toy Story movies between 1995 and 2019, announced on Twitter that he will be reprising his famous role in Toy Story 5. "See you soon, Woody; you are a sad, strange little man, and you have my pity," Allen tweeted, quoting a Buzz line from the original Toy Story. "And off we go to number 5!" by ending his statement, which gives us a hint that this season will be the last one, Buzz and Woody’s stories were said to be "completed" in the film, but the space ranger and the sheriff still have at least one more toy story to tell - Quoted Tim Allen.

