Disney World's lavish Star Wars-themed hotel Galactic Starcruiser to shut down in September; Here's why

Disney World is currently making headlines after they announced that they will be shutting down the Galactic Starcruiser. For the unversed, the immersive Star Wars-themed hotel almost costs around $5,000 for a two-night stay. In an update on their official website, the company announced that the Starcruiser will host its final guests from September 28th to the 30th. Disney’s update read as, “We are so proud of all of the Cast Members and Imagineers who brought Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to life and look forward to delivering an excellent experience for Guests during the remaining voyages over the coming months. Thank you to our Guests and fans for making this experience so special.”

When was Galatic Starcruiser first opened?

Well, it hasn’t been long as Disney’s Galatic Starcruiser first opened its doors to guests in March 2022. Talking about the lavish hotel which is modeled after the Halcyon in Star Wars, it features highly detailed decor, interactive events, themed dining, and live entertainment spanning a two-night experience. However, with a price of roughly $4,807 for two adults, Disney’s stay isn’t very affordable. For the unversed, it was announced in March that Disney would start scheduling two bookings per week in October, down from its typical three to four weekly bookings. But it looks like now it won’t get the chance to make this change as the Halcyon is all set to close in September.

Why is Disney’s Galatic Starcruiser getting closed?

Reportedly, Disney will contact anyone who has bookings on or after September 30th “to discuss your options and modify your plans.” Furthermore, CEO Bob Iger said that the company’s decision to close the lavish hotel is taken to build a $1 billion development near its Orlando, Florida, theme park.

ALSO READ: List of the upcoming Disney movies from 2022 to 2024