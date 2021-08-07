Disney's attorney RESPONDS to Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit; Calls it an ‘orchestrated PR campaign’

Looks like the legal dispute between Disney and Scarlett Johansson is still making news. According to Variety, longtime Disney attorney Daniel Petrocelli claims that Johansson's lawsuit is well beyond the scope of the actor's contract with the company. He described it as a failed effort to compel Disney to write a check.

Petrocelli said, “It is obvious that this is a highly orchestrated PR campaign to achieve an outcome that is not obtainable in the lawsuit. No amount of public pressure can change or obscure the explicit contractual commitments. The written contract is clear as a bell.” According to Variety, Johansson's complaint was filed on July 29 in Los Angeles Superior Court. The Black Widow actress said that her contract with Disney-owned Marvel Entertainment included a promise that the picture would be released solely in theatres and that her pay was dependent on the film's box office success.

Petrocelli, on the other hand, supported Disney's decision to release the picture on the streaming platform, calling it a boon for Johansson since that money is included in the box-office total to calculate incentives. Black Widow was priced at USD 29.99 on Disney Premier Access. Disney splits a percentage of the income with their distribution partners, but the studio's share will be included in actor bonus calculations, he added.

Meanwhile, SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris chimed in on Friday with a long statement criticizing Disney, indicating that the dispute has struck a nerve at a time of uncertainty for the industry. She called Disney "ashamed" and slammed the "gendered-tone" of the company's response to the complaint last week.

