Disney’s CEO Bob Iger Receives Title Of Honorary Knight Bestowed By Queen Elizabeth II; Prince William Leads Ceremony

The former president of ABC and the current Disney CEO, Bob Iger, has received the title of Knight of the British Empire. The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, led the ceremony of Iger’s knighting. It is a very huge honor one can receive from the people of the UK for their notable contribution to society.

During the ceremony, other figures, including politicians, various artists, diplomats, and humanitarians, were honored as well. Music composer John Williams was also one of the honorees who received the Knighthood. Read ahead to learn about Iger’s knighting ceremony.

Bob Iger becomes an honorary Knight

Bob Iger, whose honor was announced back in 2022, remains one of the last batches of people to receive the title from Queen Elizabeth II herself before she passed away in September of the same year.

As per People, the grandson of the late queen, Prince William himself, honored the businessman with the title Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of British Empire (KBE). The event was carried out in Windsor Castle on June 4 (Tuesday).

Back in 2022, the Disney CEO announced the title bestowed by the Queen. He took to X and wrote that he was honored with this title “by Queen Elizabeth II before she passed.” He addressed it as one of the greatest honors of his life. The 73-year-old CEO continued, “I have great affection for the people of the UK & have always appreciated and been inspired by their extraordinary contributions.”

Advertisement

It is one of the great honors of my life to have the honorary Knight of the British Empire conferred on me by Queen Elizabeth II before she passed. I have great affection for the people of the UK & have always appreciated and been inspired by their extraordinary contributions. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) September 24, 2022

Tuesday's ceremony was attended by Iger’s wife, Willow Bay, who tied the knot with him in 1995. Bay took to her Instagram and shared this glorious moment with her Instagram family. She captioned, “Today at Windsor Castle, Bob received an honorary Knight of the Order of the British Empire (K.B.E.) presented by William, Prince of Wales. Truly an incredible experience and a proud family moment.”

More about Bob Iger

As per the outlet, Iger, a New York City native, served as president at ABC in 1994, until Disney acquired it the following year. In 2005, he became the CEO of Disney and served in this position until the end of his tenure in 2020. Bob Chapek took over the CEO position for the company.

In 2022, Iger acquired this position again. He has done quite notable work during his tenure at Disney. He has contributed to launching the Disney+ streaming service and is responsible for the Marvel franchise, Star Wars, and Pixar acquisitions, according to the publication.

Advertisement

Knighthood is not the only honor Iger has received. The CEO has won accolades from the Directors Guild Of America in 2010 and the Producers Guild in 2014. In 2019, He was named TIME’s Businessperson Of The Year.

ALSO READ: Bluey Gears To Make Return With Seven New Minisodes Slated To Premiere In July; Reveals First Look