Disney's Cruella makes box office noise with USD 27 million collection; A Quiet Place Part II keeps roaring

With theatres slowly crawling back to normalcy, the films gave the public the perfect opportunity to step out and return to the theatres after several months.

While theatres in India are far from opening any time soon due to the deadly second wave of the Covid 19 pandemic, North America is back to the movies. This past weekend two big budget films, namely John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part II and Craig Gillespie's Cruella, opened to audiences across the US and various parts of North America. With theatres slowly crawling back to normalcy, the films gave the public the perfect opportunity to step out and return to the theatres after several months or even a year in some cases.

In the US, the weekend also served as a long weekend due to the country observing Memorial Day on 31 May. According to a latest report in Deadline, Emma Stone and Emma Thompson starrer Cruella made noise at the box office. The release day on 28 May, Friday and previews raked in the film $7.7 million. However, Saturday witnessed a dip of 6 per cent in box office sales as the film collected $7.2 million. Disney totaled a sale of $21.3 million over the weekend and with the Memorial Day collection ended the four day haul at $26.5 million. The film screened across 3,892 theaters and given the pandemic situation the film definitely has risen to the ranks.

On the other hand, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's A Quiet Place Part II kept roaring after collecting $48 million across Friday, Saturday and Sunday. On Memorial Day Monday, the film collected another $10 million with the film's total collection now inching closer to $60 million. The thriller flick has exceeded expectations and raked in the biggest three-day haul of the pandemic era.

