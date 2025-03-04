Disney's Tiana Series Canceled: Here's Why This New Project Won't Be Happening; REPORT
Disney has officially canceled its Tiana series, initially announced in 2020, as part of a major shift away from longform streaming content. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Walt Disney Animation Studios has decided to stop producing original Disney+ series, leading to the project’s cancellation.
The series was set to follow Princess Tiana, with Anika Noni Rose reprising her role from The Princess and the Frog. The show was envisioned as a musical but faced multiple creative changes. Ultimately, high production costs contributed to Disney's decision to scrap it.
In addition to Tiana, an unannounced animated movie planned for Disney+ has also been shelved. The cancellation is part of a larger strategy change, with the studio shifting its focus back to theatrical films. In recent years, animated movies like Moana 2 and Inside Out 2 have been box office hits, reinforcing Disney’s commitment to big-screen releases.
Despite the cancellation, The Princess and the Frog remains an important Disney property. In 2023, the company revamped its Splash Mountain rides into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Additionally, a short-form animated project inspired by The Princess and the Frog is in early development, with new storytelling based on the 2009 film.
Looking ahead, Disney Animation will continue to release one theatrical film per year. Zootopia 2 is set for release in November 2026, and Frozen 3 is scheduled for 2027. With a renewed focus on theatrical success, Disney’s animation strategy is shifting, leaving projects like Tiana behind.
