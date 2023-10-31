Disney’s Wish Cast Guide: Exploring actors who voiced animated characters in upcoming movie

Disney is coming up with a new musical fantasy movie fantasyWish, which will be released in theaters on November 22, 2023.

Wish based on the Kingdom of Rosas, located off the coast of the Iberian Peninsula, a 17-year-old girl named Asha detects a shadow in the kingdom's monarch, King Magnifico, that no one else does. This finally leads to her making a heartfelt plea to the stars in a time of need. Soon after, an actual star in the sky named Star grants Asha's request. It is revealed that when the star fell from the sky, it also possessed magical powers to grant desires. Asha and Star must work together to defeat the horrors that are developing in Rosas and strive for an improved future for their people.

The cast of Disney’s upcoming animated film includes Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk, and Angelique Cabral, among other actors.

It is directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn. The film is being produced by Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes and written by Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore.

Ariana DeBose as Asha

Asha is a bright, warm-hearted 17-year-old girl who feels impending danger and begs a star to intervene.

Ariana DeBose, who plays Asha in Disney's Wish, leads the cast. DeBose is most remembered for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg's excellent adaptation of West Side Story, for which she received an Academy Award nomination for most supporting actress. She has also appeared as Maya in HBO's dystopian sci-fi series Westworld, as well as two characters in Apple TV Plus' musical series Schmigadoon!: Emma Tate, a parody of Marian Paroo from The Music Man, in season one, and Emcee, a parody of the same character from Cabaret, in season two.

Chris Pine as King Magnifico

King Magnifico, the evil monarch of the Kingdom of Rosas, steals his subjects' wishes.

Chris Pine plays King Magnifico. Pine is most recognized for his roles in the Star Trek reboot series as Captain James T. Kirk and as Diana Prince's love interest, Steve Trevor, in the Wonder Woman films. Pine rose to prominence in rom-com roles such as Lord Devereaux in The Princess Diaries 2 and Jake Hardin in Just My Luck. He also portrayed Toby Howard in the neo-western thriller Hell or High Water and Edgin Darvis, a bard-turned-thief, in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Alan Tudyk as Valentino

Valentino is a goat whose need to communicate is granted, granting him the power to communicate.

Alan Tudyk plays Valentino in Disney's Wish. Tudyk's best roles are Hoban "Wash" Washburne in Firefly, Tucker McGee in Tucker & Dale vs. Evil, and Steve the Pirate in Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. His other roles include the Duke of Weselton in Frozen, the ex-Imperial droid K-2SO in Rogue One, and the Joker and Clayface in the Harley Quinn cartoon series.

Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya

Queen Amaya is King Magnifico's wife and the queen of Rosas.

Queen Amaya will be voiced by Angelique Cabral. Her most well-known performances were Colleen Brandon-Ortega on CBS' sitcom Life in Pieces (2015–2019) and Staff Sergeant Jillian Perez on Fox's comedic television series Enlisted (2014). She's also been in the movies The Perfect Family (2011), Friends with Benefits (2011), and Band Aid (2017).

Natasha Rothwell as Sakina

Sakina is Asha's 17-year-old mother. She is a kind mother as well as a seamstress.

Sakina will be voiced by Natasha Rothwell. She rose to prominence as a writer on Saturday Night Live during the 2014–2015 season. She rose to prominence after appearing in the HBO comedy series Insecure. She is a writer, series regular, and supervising producer on Insecure. In 2018, she was said to be developing, writing, and executive producing another HBO show in which she would also star.

Other cast members in Disney’s upcoming musical fantasy include Victor Garber as Sabino, Jennifer Kumiyama as Dahlia, Evan Peters as Simon, Harvey Guillén as Gabo, Ramy Youssef as Safi, Niko Vargas as Hal, Della Saba as Bazeema, and Jon Rudnitsky as Dario.

