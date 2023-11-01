Disney's Wish: Release Date, Cast, Trailer and more details about upcoming musical fantasy

Disney's Wish is the studio's 62nd animated feature, and what the teaser and actors have disclosed thus far about this highly joyful cartoon adventure has heightened anticipation for the release date. Wish is an upcoming children's animated film in the manner of Moana and Encanto, but it boasts a new animation technique from Disney, merging the classic watercolor appearance of their early hand-drawn animated movies with modern-day CGI. Wish is about Asha, a young girl who makes a wish upon a star to preserve her kingdom, which results in the arrival of an actual star on Earth.

Wish is a unique concept and a return to the magic and castles that Disney is famous for, written by Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore and directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn. The Wish film, set in the mystical country of Rosas, features teenager Asha wishing on a star and going head-to-head with King Magnifico, fighting to end the ruler's monopoly on granting wishes. Many intriguing details regarding Wish have been announced, from the release date to the trailer.

When is Wish going to be released?

Disney’s Wish, the upcoming musical fantasy, will see a theatrical release on November 22, 2023.

Where to watch Wish?

Unlike many other Disney films in recent years, Wish will not be released on Disney+ and will instead be released solely in theaters when it debuts. With Wish representing such a big milestone and theaters playing such an important role in Disney's rich history, it makes sense that they would make this choice. Despite this, Wish is anticipated to arrive on Disney+ in 2024, so fans who can't make it to an expectedly sold-out theater shouldn't be too concerned. Approximately three months following their theatrical release, the majority of Disney films have made their way to streaming.

Watch the Wish Trailer

On April 27, 2023, the initial public trailer for Wish will be released. The teaser doesn't disclose much, but it does highlight the combination of 2D and 3D animation. The film is vital to Disney's 100th-anniversary celebration, and the blend of traditional and current animation techniques shines. On September 27, the first complete trailer for Wish was published, providing further information about the film's narrative.

Who’s the star cast in Wish?

The cast for Wish has been modest; two outstanding performers will portray the film's stars. Valentino will be voiced by Alan Tudyk (Harley Quinn), Asha by Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), and King Magnifico by Chris Pine. With these fantastic actors collaborating, viewers can expect Wish to honor Disney's 100th anniversary.

What is Wish about?

The plot specifics for Wish will be critical for such an important milestone. The plot summary for Wish is as follows: "Wish follows a young girl named Asha as she wishes on a star and receives a more direct response than she bargained for as a troublesome star descends from the sky to join her. Asha is a 17-year-old motivated optimist and aspiring leader. She will face one of the universe's most powerful foes and will have to team up with Star, a cosmic force and endless ball of pure energy and possibly chaos."

Who’s making Wish?

Wish is another fairytale movie by Disney. The film has been directed by Chris Buck and written by Jennifer Lee, the author behind Frozen, Wreck-It Ralph, and Zootopia.

