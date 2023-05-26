Dive into adventure with McDonald's ‘The Little Mermaid’ Happy Meal: Varieties, price, toy characters!

Get ready to embark on a mysterious underwater adventure as McDonald's introduces The Little Mermaid Happy Meals. In celebration of the global release of the enchanting live-action movie, the Illinois-based fast food chain presents a delightful collection of movie-themed toys that can be found in their iconic Happy Meals.

Limited-time offer and ordering details

Since May 24, 2023, customers have had the chance to order Happy Meals that come with one of eight unique toys inspired by the upcoming film. These special Happy Meals will be available for a limited time at all participating McDonald's locations across the United States. To place an order, families can utilize the chain's convenient app or website for drive-thru pick-ups, take-outs, and deliveries. The Happy Meals typically include a hamburger, fries, apple slices, and a kid's drink, but for those who prefer chicken nuggets, the option of a Chicken Nuggets Happy Meal is also available.

Duration and global release of The Little Mermaid

While McDonald's has not specified an end date for The Little Mermaid Happy Meals, it is expected that fans will have the opportunity to enjoy them until the final weeks of June. Globally released on May 26, 2023, the highly anticipated movie retells the tale of Ariel, a spirited young mermaid who yearns to explore the world beyond the sea. Through an extraordinary deal with the treacherous sea witch Ursula, Ariel finds herself torn between her newfound love for Prince Eric and the fate of her underwater kingdom.

The Little Mermaid toy characters

The Little Mermaid Happy Meals feature an exciting lineup of toy characters that fans of the movie will adore. The collection includes:

Ariel: The Little Mermaid herself, with her iconic red hair and sparkling tail.

King Triton: The powerful ruler of the underwater realm and Ariel's father.

Prince Eric: The dashing prince who captures Ariel's heart.

Ursula: The nefarious sea witch with a tentacled form.

Max: Prince Eric's loyal and playful dog companion.

Flounder: Ariel's adorable fish friend who joins her on her adventures.

Scuttle: The eccentric seagull known for his comical antics.

Sebastian: The wise and caring crab who watches over Ariel as her trusted confidant.

Immerse yourself in the magical world of The Little Mermaid with McDonald's limited-time Happy Meals. Each toy holds the potential for thrilling surprises when playing the online game on the McDonald's Happy Meal website. Additionally, fans can access free downloadable coloring sheets featuring Little Mermaid characters from the Happy Meal website. To see if The Little Mermaid Happy Meals are available at your local store, check the digital display boards or inquire at the counter. Don't miss this opportunity to bring home a piece of the beloved underwater adventure while enjoying a delicious McDonald's meal!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Unveiling the ending of Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' live-action remake: Does it stay true to the original?