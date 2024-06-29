'Divine 15 Year Olds': Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Heartfelt For Twin Daughters' Birthday

In early June Sarah Jessica Parker’s twins, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta, celebrated their 15th birthday. In an Instagram post, the Sex and the City star posted a few pictures of balloons with her message of birthday wishes and thanking her daughters. She stated that she feel blessed having the twins and that they love Tabitha and Marion. Lastly, she expressed messages of appreciation for her two daughters and the excitement of having a birthday party.

Sarah Jessica Parker shares her twins with Matthew Broderick. The pair have been married for several years and also have a son named James, who is 21 years old. The couple prefers to shield their kids from the public but occasionally the children accompany the couple to official functions.

ALSO READ: 'Don't Discredit People': Ashley Benson Shuts Down Ozempic Usage Claims; Says She Worked Hard To 'Body Back' After Pregnancy

Sarah Jessica Parker's parenting philosophy: Embracing treats and a healthy approach to food

Tabitha and Marion occasionally venture to industry events; they have both visited movie premieres for Hocus Pocus 2 and Some Like It Hot in 2022. However, older brother James accompanied their father to the premiere of No Hard Feelings in June 2023.

In an interview conducted in April with the Ruthie’s Table 4 podcast, Sarah Jessica Parker briefly opened up about her way of raising children. The actress revealed that she makes it okay for her daughters to take sugar and what not because they are not the enemy. Drawing from her childhood when sugar, chocolate, and cookies were strictly prohibited in the house, Parker insisted on a different narrative for her children: At home, they can get cookies, cake, and other treats whenever they want, which, she thinks, fosters a healthy approach to food.

Advertisement

Sarah Jessica Parker celebrates her daughters' healthy palates and athletic spirit

Sarah Jessica Parker reaffirmed her parenting principles concerning her daughters’ eating habits; the only thing she wants is for her daughters to enjoy the meals, stay healthy, and have no complex food.

She described Tabitha and Marion as athletes who enjoy a variety of foods and have developed distinct tastes, expressing her hope that they will continue to cherish the experience of eating and delight in different flavors.

Tabitha and Marion, born via surrogate in 2009, arrived seven years after Parker and Matthew Broderick welcomed their son James into the family.

ALSO READ: Alec Baldwin Claims Rust Prosecutors Withholding Evidence; Asks Court To Release Him From Manslaughter Charges