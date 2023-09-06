'Divorce was the last resort': What led Joe Jonas to 'break up his family' and file for divorce from Sophie Turner?

With the news of Joe Jonas finally filing for a divorce, officially from Sophie Turner, a deluge of insider reports have been pouring in. And what stands out amid all the buzz is the one that Page Six brought in recently. One of the sources close to Joe revealed that he was not happy in his marriage, and that divorce was the only option that he was left with. Without taking much of your time, here is everything to know about the entire matter.

Joe Jonas' 'unhappy' marriage

A source close to the Jonas Brothers recently opened up about Joe's relationship with Sophie. Page Six reported that the source had a lot to say on the matter. “Divorce was a last resort for Joe. He never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls,” the source told the page. Continuing, an insider revealed, “An unhappy home isn’t a home, and the truth is that he and Sophie were going through it this year. There’s a lot of noise out there, but it wasn’t a straw-that-broke-the-camel’s-back situation like it’s being reported.”

What was surprising was the fact that there were 'many disagreements' every during the time when the two got married. In addition, the source exclusively told Page Six that Joe Jonas had tried to 'salvage' his marriage time and again. “She likes to party; he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles,” the insider told TMZ Tuesday.

Agreements of divorce

Joe Jonas has officially filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage. The singer submitted the divorce papers in Miami Dade County, Florida, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. Reports of their troubled marriage have been circulating for several months, with speculation that differing lifestyles played a role in their separation. Joe Jonas has requested shared custody of their two children, 3-year-old Willia and 1-year-old D.J., and is seeking a fair arrangement for child support and health insurance.

The couple had signed a prenuptial agreement in 2019, ensuring their respective earnings from music and acting remain separate, except for the marital home. Joe Jonas's net worth stands at approximately $50 million, while Sophie Turner's is over $12 million. All updates on this will be mentioned right here. Thus, stay in touch with Pinkvilla.