10 Best DJ Khaled songs of all time

Only a handful few hip hop artists have DJ Khaled's cache, which has proven beneficial in his ability to connect the dots and bring together a varied group of talents in the studio for creative collaboration. Khaled, a New Orleans native, rose to prominence in the city's rap culture while working as a clerk at a neighborhood record shop before turning his abilities to the turntables and becoming a DJ.

After relocating to Miami in 1998, Khaled worked as a DJ and on-air personality for radio station 99 Jamz. He rose to prominence as one of Florida's most well-liked and significant movers and shakers. This would open doors to meet people like Fat Joe, who welcomed Khaled into his Terror Squad gang and helped him establish himself as one of the more well-known DJs in the rap game.

Pinkvilla selects the top 10 DJ Khaled songs that have defined his career to date in honor of his longevity and cultural accomplishments.

10. "I'm The One"

This Nic Nac-produced song from DJ Khaled's Grateful album features Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne, earning the Floridian his first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100.

9. "All I Do Is Win"

This triumphal anthem from DJ Khaled's Victory album features T-Pain, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg, and Rick Ross as reinforcements. One of Khaled's most enduring contributions to pop culture is this passionate song, which celebrates the winner in all of us and peaked at No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100. It has become a well-liked rallying cry at numerous sporting events.

8. "Wild Thoughts"

With this song from his tenth studio album, Grateful, DJ Khaled, who is known for his successful rap collaborations, offers a change of pace by pairing Rihanna and Bryson Tiller for an unforgettable duet. The song, which samples Santana's 1999 hit "Maria Maria," was produced by DJ Khaled, DJ Nasty, and PartyNextDoor. It is a lighthearted ballad that became an instant hit and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This song was a staple in clubs, on the radio, and pretty much everywhere music is played when it was released. It is the pinnacle of DJ Khaled's discography.

7. "Hip Hop"

On this J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League-produced, the deep song from DJ Khaled's Kiss the Ring album, Scarface and Nas employ personification to pay their respects to the culture amid scratches from DJ Premier. As he repeatedly says, "This shit is unique," throughout the song, Khaled knew he had one with this one.

6. "For Free"

For this club romper, Drake uses Too $hort's flow from "Blow the Whistle," which can be found on DJ Khaled's Major Key. This raucous hit, which was created by Nineteen85 and Jordan Ullman and reached its Billboard Hot 100 high at No. 13, has served as the soundtrack for numerous summertime escapades and has only gotten better over time.

5. "Higher"

On this magnificent, personal song, which also serves as the late rapper's first posthumous musical appearance, DJ Khaled teams up Nipsey Hussle with John Legend.

4. "No New Friends"

Lil Weezy, Rick Ross, and Drake affirm their allegiance while enlarging their circle of mutual respect. Unofficially, the song has been referred to as the remix to Drizzy's "Started From the Bottom."

3. "How Many Times"

Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, and Big Sean secure over beats from OZ, Bkorn, Lee On The Beats, and DJ Khaled for this suggestive song.

2. "They Don't Love You No More"

For this lead track from I Changed a Lot, DJ Khaled enlisted the help of a few heavy hitters, including Jay-Z, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, French Montana, and Meek Mill. Mike Zombie handled the production.

1. "Take It To The Head"

On this song with production by The Runners, The Monarch, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled gets the party started.

DJ Khaled releases God Did, an 18-track compilation LP with a tracklist that reads like a who's who of the biggest names in hip-hop, after a flawless rollout over the previous three months. God Did, which is spearheaded by the previously released single "Staying Alive," which also features Drake and Lil Baby, is the first time in a while that Eminem and Kanye West have collaborated on the same song.

Also read: DJ Khaled UPDATES fans on his COVID 19 recovery; Says he and his family are ‘all good now’