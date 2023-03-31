DJ Khaled Death Hoax: The producer is still alive, viral claim debunked

Fret not! DJ Khaled is very much alive. This isn’t the first time a celebrity has been falsely declared dead on social media. Recently, DJ Khaled has fallen victim to a death hoax. A post went viral on social media and claimed that the producer has died in a car accident. The post also stated that DJ Khaled’s vehicle was “badly damaged”. Soon the fake news began circulating on social media and went viral. Although, the death hoax was debunked quickly thereafter as DJ Khaled shared a post on his Instagram after the rumors started.

Fans reaction over the DJ Khaled’s death hoax

Though the news was fake, it was enough to send fans into a frenzy on the internet. The death hoax has left fans upset and confused. One twitter user commented, Why is ‘DJ Khaled dead’ trending? Another user commented, "Is the Reported Demise of DJ Khaled True or False?"

DJ Khaled over the years

DJ Khaled is a well-known DJ, rapper, and record producer from America. He first gained attention as a radio host in the 1990s. Later, he started working with Terror Squad as a DJ. Throughout his career, he has released several albums, nearly all of them were critical and commercial successes. His tenth studio album, Grateful, topped the Billboard chart as it came number one and number two on the Billboard Hot 100. He has won several accolades over the course of his career. This includes a Grammy award, 2 BET awards, 13 BET Hip Hop Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and one MTV Video Music Awards.

