DJ Khaled unveils mystery behind Kanye West wearing his wedding ring at his studio amid Kim Kardashian divorce

In a recent post by DJ Khaled on Instagram, Kanye West was seen wearing his wedding ring. DJ Khaled explains why.

DJ Khaled recently opened up about the much-talked-about Instagram image of Kanye West that he shared on Wednesday, in which the rapper had still worn his wedding ring amid his divorce from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Khaled talked about his new album, Khaled Khaled which has released now. He also gave the background on the photo he shared of West, in which he has his hands up, clearly enjoying the new jam that Khaled played for him. He is still wearing a ring on his left ring finger.

"First of all, God bless him and his family, remember this was a while ago, and when I say a while ago, like, when I was first starting to create my album," Khaled shares. "And I was just playing him song ideas I had so this was long, not too long ago, this was like way before, you know, all that and I want to send my love to him and his family and his kids, you know what I mean? God bless him and his whole family, you know?"

Kardashian, 40, filed for divorce from West in February after six years of marriage. According to Page Six, the couple's marriage was over in January after the duo began to lead separate lives following West's 2020 Presidential campaign which was the final straw for Kardashian.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been deluged with romantic offers from royals, billionaires and other A-list types since her split while West is on the lookout for dating someone who is an artist and is creative so that they can speak the same language.

