DJ Khaled UPDATES fans on his COVID 19 recovery; Says he and his family are ‘all good now’

DJ Khaled has recently updated fans on his COVID-19 recovery. Taking to Instagram, the record producer revealed that he had previously contracted the virus along with his family, but they are ‘all good now.’ He took the opportunity to thank his doctors and urged his well wishers to take care of themselves and try to keep the virus at bay.

“Thank you grateful for everyone checking in on my family and I. Please be safe out there! Please take care of yourself, [sic],” Khaled posted. Along with the caption, he shared a series of pictures and videos of his family, especially his kids Asahd, 4, and Aalam, 1. Khaled showed his gratitude towards his fans and friends who have been immensely supportive during his entire recovery process.

Check out DJ Khaled’s Post:

The producer also expressed his gratitude towards We The Best Foundation, which is directly being managed by him and his wife Nicole Tuck. Previously, the Foundation had also collaborated with Direct Relief and simplehuman to provide healthcare supplies to frontline workers from New York and Miami hospitals.

Fans were also worried about Khaled’s absence from social media for nearly three weeks. However, in the recent post, fans have been showering the Every Chance I Get artist with supportive comments and advice on how to fully recover from the disease. However, Khaled didn’t mention whether he and his wife are vaccinated against the virus.

Singers and artists including THE Kid LAROI, Sebastian Bach, Reba McEntire, Frank Hannon, Wiz Khalifa, Luke Bryan, among others had previously updated their fans on contracting COVID-19.

