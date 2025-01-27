DJ Unk's Cause of Death Revealed: Cardiac Arrest at 43, Wife Denies Substance Abuse Speculations

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of drugs and death.

DJ Unk’s cause of death has been revealed two days after his sudden demise last week. The Atlanta MC, born Anthony Leonard Platt, died after suffering a cardiac arrest at age 43, according to his wife Sherkita Long-Platt’s statement to TMZ.

According to the outlet, Long-Platt confirmed that DJ Unk died in his sleep on Friday, January 24. She also denied speculation that his death was related to substance abuse, telling the outlet that her husband did not use drugs.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Long-Platt encouraged fans to attend an evening candlelight vigil on Sunday, January 26, at Atlanta’s Central Park. The event would feature blue and white balloons, according to a flyer.

Long-Platt confirmed the news of her husband’s death last week, writing on Facebook that she “just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father,” while asking people to respect her and her family’s privacy during this difficult time.

“Our life will never be the same,” she continued. “I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER.”

Following the Facebook announcement, Platt’s label, Big Oomp Records, shared a tribute for him, calling the musician a true ATL legend.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of a true ATL legend, Anthony Platt, better known as DJ Unk,” the label said via Instagram. “On behalf of Big Oomp Records and the BOR Family, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the countless fans who were touched by his artistry and spirit.”

Platt was then remembered as not just an artist but a true cornerstone for the label.

Per the label’s tribute, Unk’s work left an undeniable mark on the industry, and his legacy will continue to inspire artists, DJs, and fans alike for years to come. “His energy, creativity, and commitment to the craft will never be forgotten,” the tribute concluded.

Platt, for those unversed, was known for his track 2 Step, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart in 2006, and Walk It Out, which went on to feature Andre 3000 and Jim Jones in a remix and also appeared in the film Stomp the Yard.

In 2010, the musician told XXL that he had previously suffered a heart attack and intended to change his lifestyle.

If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

