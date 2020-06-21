  1. Home
D.L. Hughley gets diagnosed with COVID 19 after collapsing onstage during his stand up show

D.L. Hughley confirms his Coronavirus diagnosis after fainting during his stand up comedy show at Zanies Comedy Club on last Friday.
American actor D.L. Hughley has confirmed that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. The 57-year-old took to his Instagram handle on Saturday to announce his diagnosis and thank the healthcare staff at Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville for taking good care of him. The stand-up comedian collapsed on stage during his show at Zanies Comedy Club on Friday after which he visited the hospital for his check-up. D.L. Hughley revealed he is asymptomatic and will be quarantined in his hotel room for 14 days.

"When I came I was being treated for extreme exhaustion and dehydration ... but it turns out they ran a battery of tests and I also tested positive for COVID-19, which blew me away. I was what they call asymptomatic," D.L. Hughley disclosed. He thanks his fans and loved ones for their best wishes and prayers and added, "I am going back to my hotel room to quarantine for 14 days and well, thank you for our prayers and your well wishes and a few more of them wouldn't hurt."

"Hopefully I don't develop symptoms and I just pass out over and over again -- or not," he added. D.L. Hughley passed out during his show on Friday. His representative revealed that the actor was fatigued after all the week's work and travel. D.L. Hughley "was kept overnight at the hospital for tests under doctor’s orders," his representative told Entertainment Tonight.

Check out the video:

