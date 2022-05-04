D.L. Hughley SLAMS Pete Davidson's new Kim Kardashian tattoo: It’s his body, his woman, those are Kanye’s kids

Following the recent fan theories about Pete Davidson's latest tattoo that apparently has a Kim Kardashian connection, D.L. Hughley came forward to condemn the comedian for his actions. Fans noticed the supposed new tattoo on Pete's neck which read, "KNSCP," which they think is a reference to Kim's initial followed by her four kid's initials North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

In a recent chat with TMZ, via ET Canada, the actor called out the Saturday Night Live cast member's tattoo and noted that it was highly inappropriate. Hughley noted, "It’s his body, it’s his woman, those are Kanye’s kids." He went on to point out the bizarre in the situation, "That would piss me off. If you put my kids—and I got my kids tattooed on me—but if you did that…look, look, they’ll always be mine." Hughley further remarked that as he puts himself in Kanye West's position the action seems even more outrageous to him. He added, "And now, to me, the father’s alive, he’s a good father, he’s taking care of his kids, I don’t understand what that is all about."

Meanwhile, the actor did acknowledge that he indeed has nothing to do with the dynamics of Pete, Kim and Kanye and continued, "It’s none of my business but if you tattooed my kids on your neck, I’d have something to say about it." Hughley added that Davidson's actions were antagonizing Kanye in some sense as he recounted, "That’s out of pocket to me."

However, Hughley has not always been a supporter of West's behaviour either. Previously the actor criticized West for his violent actions toward Kim as he commented, "He is stalking her. You can think it’s cute. If it was my daughter, I’d do something about it. I don’t think it’s funny."

ALSO READ Pete Davidson jokes about Kanye West and Chris Rock at his first stand up show in three years