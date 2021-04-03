DMX in ‘grave condition’ after drug overdose triggers a heart attack; Rapper is in vegetative state

Rapper DMX in the Critical Care unit of White Plains, New York area hospital after an incident of drug overdose. Check out the details.

DMX is currently in a White Plains, New York area hospital, fighting for his life after an apparent drug overdose. A source close to the rapper told TMZ how he is in a "vegetative state", while another claimed the 50 year old has "some brain activity". According to the news outlet, the entertainer was rushed to the hospital on Friday night after the overdose occurred at his residence at around 11pm. Another source has also come forward revealing details about the rapper’s condition to AllHipHop.

The insider told the outlet that the rapper had heart related issues and also suffered lung failure when the incident occurred. The source further added how the entertainer “flat lined”, however doctors were able to bring him back to life despite him being in a vegetative state. This isn’t the first time the rapper experienced substance absue. Reportedly the rapper’s addiction to drugs started at an early age and has battled substance for most of his adult life. Only two years ago, the artist had to cancel his 20th-anniversary tour in order to enroll in a rehab facility to get sober.

Back in 2016, a report by Page Six also confirmed how there was another drug overdose incident involving the rapper where he ‘stopped breathing’ and had ‘no pulse’ in a New York parking lot. Fortunately, the medics provided him with an anti-opioid to curb the effect of heroin overdose, according to police reports. DMX was then “semiconscious” as he was rushed to the hospital for a full treatment.

