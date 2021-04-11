DMX’s ex wife breaks her silence on rapper’s untimely demise; Calls late star an ‘angel of God’

DMX’s ex-wife Tashera Simmons recently got candid about the rapper’s sudden passing and wrote a lengthy tribute to him on her 50th birthday. Read what she said below.

After DMX’s death on Friday, April 9, a week after suffering a heart attack following a reported overdose. The musician’s ex-wife Tashera Simmons broke her silence on the tragic, untimely demise. “With much prayer, pulling. Crying and a roller coaster of emotions. I couldn’t bring myself to just celebrate and close the last 50yrs of my life with out celebrating the life of one of thee most important person in the world to me, my Ex-husband.”

“I know today is my day. But I also understand that God is love,” she continued. “So When God allowed me to open up my eyes and granted me the gift of life, I realize more than ever, that was my true gift today. Glory be to God!!”

Tashera and DMX were married from 1999 to 2014. Together they had four kids – Xavier, Tacoma, Praise Mary, and Sean. “I am so grateful to God and Honored from the bottom of my heart, For the opportunity while on this Journey called life to join hands in marriage with a true disciple and Angel of God to do life with when we did.” Tashera added. “Everything we went through was necessary. It made me the women I am today. As I enter a new chapter in life, I don’t walk in it the same. Life is so fragile and special at the same time! My life lessons have raised me up to be a Mighty warrior of God! Loving, resilient and strong! Father God I take nothing for granted! I surrender all to you. My only idol is you!”

“As I celebrate my life today the best I could without feeling selfish,” Tashera wrote. “Looking forward to the next half of new challenges. Life lessons. Growth. Victory. MORE of you God, and less of me. Teach me God to do your will in life. Guid me. Speak to me. Show me your way, why? Because it’s the only way. In Jesus name! Amen.” Tashera concluded, “Thank you everyone for the over poor of your love and concern. It’s a very tuff time right now for me and my family…but I learned from one of the strongest men I knew. We will get through. God bless you all. Happy birthday to me. Wow the big 50.”

