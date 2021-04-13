DMX’s fiancée Desiree Lindstrom pays tribute to the late singer by getting a ‘Dog Love’ tattoo

After the demise of the iconic rapper DMX, his fiancée Desiree Lindstrom honoured him by getting inked. Check out the details.

After the passing of the legendary rapper DMX, several people have come forward to mourn his demise. The musician took his last breath on April 9, following an alleged drug overdose incident which led to him having a heart attack. The rapper’s fiance Desiree Lindstrom, as a tribute to the iconic artist, has got a tattoo in his honour. The tattoo artist, Krystal Kills shared a photo on her Instagram handle. In the photo, we can see a tattoo on Desiree’s inner forearm.

On the tattoo we can see the phrase “Dog Love” written above an “X” logo. The rapper was known for his love for dogs, as he often used dog imagery in his lyrics. He even had a pitbull named Boomer. According to a report by TMZ, his fiance chose the phrase for this particular reason. The news outlet stated, “One, it’s something X himself used to say. Second, our sources say Desiree considers a dog’s love to be unconditional, much like X’s.” It was also revealed that she got the tattoo on the day of his demise.

The tattoo artist, while sharing photos of her work, wrote on the photo and video sharing platform, “I feel honored to be able to do this memorial but also saddened. Your light was unmatchable. @desi123love I pray you find your way through these dark times, and remember the love you had for each other will forever be untethered. I’m glad I got to witness it” she also added that the world lost an icon and a great father and thanked DMX for inspiring everyone.

