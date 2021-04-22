DMX will be honored at a public memorial service in Brooklyn; Ceremony to be live streamed on YouTube

Late rapper DMX to be honored by family and friends with a public memorial service in Brooklyn on Saturday.

DMX will be honored by his friends and family in a public memorial service to be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday, April 24. The public memorial will be held ahead of a private funeral that will be held at New York City church on Sunday, April 25. The public memorial which is being referred to as DMX's celebration of life memorial will also be live-streamed on YouTube.

DMX died on April 9, 2021, days after he was hospitalized, following a heart attack. The rapper passed away aged 50, leaving not only his family but also his fans distraught. The public memorial service will honor the rapper's life and his contribution to music. Considering the COVID-19 guidelines, the ceremony will be mainly attended by his close friends and family.

According to a report in PageSix, Swizz Beatz who is known to have been a longtime collaborator and friend of DMX has even asked Kanye West to participate in the late rapper’s memorial service. Although it hasn't yet been confirmed if West will be attending it. Kanye was known to have been close to DMX and had also enlisted him to perform a prayer at his Sunday Service series back in May 2019.

After DMX's tragic death, there was a huge spike seen in the consumption of his music online. As per NME, on April 9 and 10, his songs racked up a total of 75.7million streams across audio and video, which was massive compared to the streams from two days prior.

ALSO READ: DMX’s fiancée Desiree Lindstrom pays tribute to the late singer by getting a ‘Dog Love’ tattoo

Share your comment ×