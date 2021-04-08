DMX will be undergoing brain tests while he’s on life support due to drug overdose; DEETS inside

According to recent reports, rapper DMX will be on life support and undergo a series of tests after an alleged drug overdose. Check out the details.

DMX is reportedly on life support following an alleged overdose incident which led to a heart attack. The rapper was admitted at the White Plains Hospital in New York on Friday at his home around 11 p.m. Several sources claimed him to be in a “vegetative state”. According to what a source told TMZ, the musician was deprived of oxygen for nearly 30 minutes and had “little brain activity”. In the past, the 50-year-old has had issues with substance abuse.

According to a recent report by PEOPLE, the musician will be undergoing a series of tests to determine how much brain function and activity he has. Following the test results, the rapper’s family will decide the next steps. DMX’s manager Steve Rifkind delivered a statement to the news outlet regarding the rapper’s current condition, "We are just waiting on the doctors to tell us what the next steps are,". After the reports about his latest condition, fans expressed their concern for the rapper by sharing speedy recovery for him online.

Meanwhile, Demi Lovato recently opened up about dealing with survivor's guilt, after hearing about the rapper’s alleged substance abuse story. The singer went into detail about how she had experienced a similar situation and could empathize with the rapper. In a chat with TMZ, the singer explained, “There are times I've felt like feeling survivor's guilt. You do ask yourself 'why am I still here, why are others not?' It's challenging. I have to realise that every day is a day that someone else doesn't get."

