DMX's Memorial Service: Monster truck carries rapper's coffin; Kanye West and his Sunday Service Choir perform

DMX's fans, friends, and close family came together on Saturday to pay him a tribute in a public memorial service held in Brooklyn.

Rapper DMX, originally named Earl Simmons passed away aged 50 on April 9, following a cardiac arrest. The late rapper was honored by close friends and family at a public memorial service held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday. The rapper's coffin was carried on a huge monster truck for his final send-off in a procession that was attended by several fans of the musician. The memorial service was opened by Kanye West and his Sunday Service choir.

West and his choir service performed to a medley of songs such as Back to Life, Keep on Movin', and more in honor of DMX. The late rapper's red casket with the Ruff Ryders logo was kept at the center as the choir performed an emotional rendition of Amen. The memorial service also included tributes to DMX from other artists such as Nas, Swizz Beatz among others.

According to People, Swizz Beatz paid an emotional goodbye to the rapper saying, "I just wish all these people showed up for him when he was here."The memorial service was also live-streamed on YouTube for all his fans across the globe who have been mourning the rapper's death.

Apart from the monster truck that carried DMX's casket, the streets were also filled with hundreds of bikers who joined the procession with the musician's songs such as the Ruff Ryders' anthem playing along. DMX’s 15 children also gathered on stage to talk about their father's legacy and the life lessons he taught them as they paid him a moving tribute.

