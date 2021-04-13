DMX's music stream skyrockets 928 percent since demise; Family releases statement alerting fans of scammers.

Ever since DMX's passing on 9 April, the rapper's fans as well as music lovers have gone back to his music. Read details below.

Rapper DMX's untimely demise sent shockwaves across the music world as well as among his fans. The 50-year-old rapper passed away on 9 April after a heart attack reportedly due to drug overdose. Days after his demise, the family released a statement this week alerting the rapper's fans of scammers who are reportedly crowdfunding money citing the late musician's funeral.

In Variety's latest report, the statement read, "There have been a few rumors following our loved one, Earl Simmons’, passing that we’d like to clear up. No one has bought Earl’s masters. Additionally, we are not selling any merch or raising money for Earl’s funeral. If anyone is requesting for money for his funeral please be aware the person is a scammer. We will keep the public posted on funeral/memorial service arrangements.” – Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons’ Family." DMX's birth name is Earl Simmons.

While memorial service details are yet to be revealed, DMX's music streams on various platforms saw a massive rise. According to a recent Billboard report, streams of DMX's music skyrocketed 928% in the United States since his demise. The report cited MRC Data and revealed that the rapper's tracks raked in 75.7 million on-demand streams (audio and video combined) on April 9 and 10. The rise was a massive 928% compared to the 7.36 million hits that it had earned on April 7 and 8.

DMX's untimely demise was marked by fans who paid tributes across social media platforms.

