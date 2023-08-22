Do Arnold Schwarzenegger's kids with Maria Shriver not like their half-brother Joe Baena? Find out

Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted with three of his kids at the premiere of his new Netflix movie FUBAR. Even though it should have been a day filled with joy and family bonding, the fans noticed something wrong with the way the two daughters of the Schwarzenegger acted toward their half-brother on the red carpet. A source also came forward to reveal the relationships the children of the actor have with Joe Baena, their half-sibling. Here's what happened.

While the iconic actor enjoyed a close moment with his daughters Christina and Katherine, joined by her spouse Chris Pratt, his other child, Joe Baena, walked the red carpet alone and away from his family. Despite maintaining a strong relationship with all five of his children, Schwarzenegger's four children from his marriage to Maria Shriver still maintain no contact with Baena. Joe is the result of an affair between the actor and the family's former housekeeper, Mildred Baena. A source to Page Six, that the 76-year-old is very close to Baena, but his other kids are not the same. The insider revealed, "But, to be honest, the other kids don’t love Joe. It’s a shame as he’s a really good kid, and Arnold has always treated him like all his other kids, very fairly. But for whatever reason, the other kids take [the affair] out on Joe."

Fans criticize the way Joseph Baena was treated

The distant energy between the siblings on the red carpet was caught by fans very quickly. Baena took to Instagram to share a photo from the premiere. He expressed his pride for his father in the post, saying, "I give FUBAR a 2 thumbs up!! Had an amazing time last night at the FUBAR premier [sic]! In my unbiased opinion, FUBAR is a hilarious, action-packed show that will have you on the edge of your seat the entire time!"

Even though the 25-year-old didn't mention his siblings and focused on his dad's film, the commentators were quick to condemn his siblings' behavior towards him. One user posted, "Just started following to give you the type of support your snobby siblings choose not to," they applauded Joe's vigor to make it without his father's last name, saying, "You train hard, have made it on your own without taking your father's last name, you have a job, you support your father and look up to him. In my eyes, you are an exemplary son." Another fan reiterated, "Its their loss completely! Keep shining young man! Money and status does not buy class!"

