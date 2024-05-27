'Do Better': Kate Beckinsale Claps Back At Critics Making Negative Comments About Her Body After Hospitalization

In the face of criticism about her appearance, actress Kate Beckinsale has taken a strong stance, refusing to succumb to body shaming and instead speaking out against the trolls who have flooded her social media with negative comments.

Standing strong amidst adversity

Beckinsale faced criticism for her physique in a recent Instagram post promoting her upcoming film, Stolen Girl. Critics took to the comments section to express their concerns about her weight, prompting the actress to defend herself.

"Sorry to say this, Kate, but you look a little thin," one person wrote. "You always struck a great balance...But when your cheekbones start to show, the balance is lost. 😢 😢." Beckinsale clapped back at these comments, saying, “I nursed my [stepdad] to his death early this year. My mum also has stuff going on. I am adjusting to watching two fathers die, one when I was 5, one in January of this year.”

Beckinsale opened up about her personal struggles, such as losing loved ones and dealing with her own health issues. She described her stepfather's recent death and the traumatic discovery of her father's body as a child. She also revealed that she had been hospitalized due to severe health problems, including bloody vomiting and a flare-up of her mast cell disorder. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

“I spent six weeks in hospital due to copiously vomiting blood from a [Mallory-Weiss tear] caused by the stress of a whole year ripping a hole between my [esophagus] and stomach,” she continued. “I am trying to survive what feel like unbearable losses, reactivated PTSD from discovering my very young father’s almost dead body as a very young child alone in the night, and working to support the family I have left.”

Advertisement

Fighting back against body-shaming

In response to the criticism, Beckinsale refused to let her critics dictate how she should appear or feel about her body. She stated the toll stress, grief, and illness have taken on her physical well-being, urging critics to consider the context of her situation before passing judgment.

Beckinsale did not shy away from discussing the broader issue of body shaming, especially when directed at women. She criticized the tendency to police women's appearances and stated the need to focus on inner strength over superficial beauty standards.

ALSO READ: Jane Seymour Gushes About Her Relationship With Boyfriend John Zambetti; Says She's 'Very Happy'