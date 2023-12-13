Do Dakota Johnson and Ellen DeGeneres have a feud? Exploring the time when the actress called the host out on her lie

Even though she is the daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, Dakota Johnson has made a place for herself in Hollywood with her great acting and beloved personality. But the celebrated Fifty Shades actress is also known for her quick humor and the fact that she does not shy away from putting people in their place. This same quality of hers made her 2019 appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show so controversial and iconic.

What happened on that day during the show?

The Ellen show was one of the most famous talk shows of the last decades and that is largely due to the popularity of the host Ellen. When Dakota Johnson made her appearance on the show on 27th November 2019, things were going pretty well, until Ellen commented.

Ellen’s comment was harmless, the host talked about Johnson’s 30th birthday party that took place a month before and asserted that she was not invited. But the irked actress, instead of smiling and nodding, caught the host in her lie and said, “Actually, no, that’s not the truth, Ellen.” She then went on to say that she did indeed invite the host and it was proved that Ellen was indeed invited to Dakota’s birthday party, but could not go because she was out of town.

The entire back and forth made the rest of the show really awkward and darkly fascinating for the audience. We can trace Johnson's icy demeanor towards Ellen back to her previous appearance on the show in 2018 when Ellen made a few unnecessary comments about the length of the actress’s skirt and also about the fact that she was not invited to Dakota’s 29th birthday celebration. And since the Suspiria actress was attacked so vehemently for not inviting Ellen to her birthday party only a year prior, it made sense for her to be defensive when the subject was brought around again, and this time, she had the upper hand.

The aftermath of that interview

Ellen DeGeneres always put up a show of being the nicest and most wholesome person around, but the audience soon found that to be untrue. The people soon found out that just after the day of Dakota’s 30th birthday party in Malibu, which she could not attend, Ellen was seen with George W. Bush at a Dallas Cowboys game in Texas. People did not take kindly to her buddying up with the former president whose administration was known for supporting anti-LGBTQ policies, when Ellen is a queer woman herself.

Dakota Johnson was surprised when her call-out moment went viral on the internet and netizens started to praise the actress for standing up for herself. Ellen was vehemently criticized as well for putting Dakota on the spot and making her uncomfortable during the 2018 interview.

Soon afterward in March of 2020, comedian Kevin T. Porter asked his followers for stories about Ellen that refuted the ‘nice’ persona she had created for herself. The tweet went viral, and a year after that Buzzfeed launched an investigation regarding the very toxic work environment of the Ellen DeGeneres show, which was cultivated by the ‘wholesome’ host herself. And in 2022, after almost 20 years of being in the limelight of daytime TV, the Ellen Show was finally canceled.

