Do Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Have A Prenup? Details Explained As Parents-To-Be Expect Their First Child

The love story of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber has not been without its troubles, both the stars have opened up on multiple occasions about the difficulties in running their married life. Justin briefly dated Hailey in 2016 before getting back together with Selena Gomez only to end her relationship with him in 2018. And just a month after his breakup, he decided to get engaged with Hailey, resulting in their subsequent marriage in September 2018.

Things were pretty paced up when it came to calling the shots for marriage between Justin and Hailey. Amidst all this and rumors, Justin and Hailey talked to their lawyers to arrange a prenup before their legal marriage. But did the couple actually sign a prenup? Read more to find out.

Everything to know about Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s prenup

Before getting married in a religious ceremony, Justin and Hailey got their marriage license from a New York City courthouse on September 13, 2018. The unseen move by the Baby singer shook everyone along with his team. But as reported by TMZ , the couple asked their lawyers to arrange a prenup on the same day.

But to their disappointment, the lawyer couldn’t arrange and sign a prenup that quickly. So did they get a prenup later? Well, the answer is no. The couple didn’t sign any prenup after failing to get one on their court marriage day and were in no mood to postpone their wedding plans either, so they simply decided to let go of the prenup altogether.

Justin Bieber’s net worth is estimated at around $300 Million, by Celebrity Net Worth, significantly higher than that of Hailey’s who is reportedly standing at $20 Million. However, this difference in net worth did become one of the reasons for his insecurities in the later stage of his marriage life.

A source reported to Us Weekly , that Justin, who has been having therapies to deal with his depression, anxiety, and trust issues, once revealed in a session that he regrets not getting a prenup before his marriage. The insider shared that he “brought up that he’s scared he doesn’t have a prenup.”

The source further commented on Justin’s then situation sharing he still faces difficulties in trusting others. The source claimed that Justin “has trouble trusting those around him and has backed away from certain friends because he’s afraid people are using him, and he’s been claiming friends are stealing his beats and things like that.”

Justin and Hailey Bieber open up about the difficulties of their marriage

The soon-to-be parents have been pretty candid about the ups and downs of their married life. Justin in 2020 revealed that his expectations from marriage were altogether different and they were busted badly.

He shared on Apple Music's Ebro Darden, as retrieved via Good Morning America, “I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn't.”

Further in his conversation with GQ, he accepted the fact that the first year of his marriage life was full of trouble only because of his trust issues. “The first year of marriage was really tough ... There was just a lack of trust,” Justin remarked.

Hailey too shared her side of the story, reflecting on the difficulties of her relationship with the Peaches singer. In her 2019 interview with Vogue, she candidly acknowledged the difficulties of her marriage life but remained optimistic about working everything out of it.

She shared, “I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is.”

However, it seems like the couple after many years of their married life has finally made it to the right track. As the couple shared the overwhelming news of pregnancy, they seemed to have finally put their trust in each other, as evidenced by their decision to become parents.

