Do Revenge Twitter Review: Fans give the Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes starrer a ten on ten

Even before the Netflix original film Do Revenge hit the screens, the buzz around the film was fuming. With the film's release on Friday, fans became even more rabid in their love for the plot and the amazing cast. Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the film is a teen drama with two female protagonists at the fore and a lot of queerness infused.

The plot of the film is inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's Strangers on a Train. The fans were most excited about the stellar cast of the film including the bombastic combination of Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke as the leads alongside Rish Shah, Sophie Turner, Austin Abrams, Ava Capri and more. The official synopsis of the film reads, "After a clandestine run-in, Drea (Alpha, fallen it girl played by Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (beta, new alt girl played by Maya Hawke) team up to go after each other’s tormentors. Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls."