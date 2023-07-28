Do Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello 'still have a few issues' to work on amid divorce process?

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, who recently announced their split, are still in the process of sorting out the details of their divorce. As per the latest reports, the ex-couple has some unresolved issues, which is why the divorce proceedings are further delayed. The report mentioned that Sofia and Joe are fighting over the custody of their adorable pooch, Bubbles. However, according to the report, a source revealed that Sofia wants to move forward with a sense of harmony, serenity, and fairness.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello fight for the custody of adorable dog amid divorce

According to a report in Us Weekly, a source said that the former couple has remained amicable despite their separation. However, the source added that Joe and Sofia are still working through some issues regarding their dog named Bubbles, a chihuahua and pomeranian mix before the divorce gets finalized.

Sofia and Joe began dating in 2014 and announced their engagement on Christmas Eve of the following year. They tied the knot in November of the following year, with Sofia's Modern Family castmates attending the nuptials in California.

But sadly their companionship proved to be short-lived and they decided to divorce last week. In a joint statement, the former couple revealed their decision to file for divorce. Sofia and Joe stated, "We have decided to file for divorce, as two people who love and care deeply for each other, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, the couple is yet to reveal the cause of their split. According to a report in Page Six, Joe and Sofia had been growing apart.

Is Joe Manganiello's career in danger because of Sofia Vergara's success?

Since Joe and Sofia filed for divorce, many rumors surrounding the ex-couple have been circulating. While a few reports claim that Sofia was unhappy with Joe, others state that she was the one who didn’t feel supported. A new report claimed that Sofia was disappointed with Joe’s career choices and that she expected more from him in the future.

Joe Manganiello filed for divorce citing “irretrievable differences,” and several people close to the couple have spoken about some of the alleged issues. A source told PageSix that the couple’s relationship didn’t work out because Vergara felt stifled by Manganiello, who she saw as a very supportive partner. The source also confirmed that Joe felt threatened by Sofia’s success, because she was always there for him, whereas his career wasn’t what it used to be when they first met.

Earlier, a source told Page Six that “Sofia is having the best time of her life.” The source also explained, “She is spending quality time with friends after being cooped up in a toxic relationship with a lackluster partner.”

For the unversed, Sofia and Joe’s separation news broke shortly after the actress’ birthday. Vergara also received a birthday wish on Instagram from Joe on her special day.

