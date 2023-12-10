Do Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson have 'long term potential'? Exploring an insider's claims about GOT actor's new romance
Sophie Turner has been out and about with her new flame Peregrine Pearson giving fire to the rumors mill. But according to a source their romance might be a little more than a fling.
Sophie Turner has been dominating the headlines in tabloids and online because of her new romance with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. This comes months after the shocking news of Turner and her estranged husband Joe Jonas separating after 4 years of being married. It has been a messy year for the beloved actress, but according to an insider, she finally might be moving forward with Pearson. Here's what the source had to say.
Are Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson getting serious?
According to a source who talked to Us Weekley, the GOT actress has been dipping her toe in the dating scene after her separation from Joe Jonas. They said, "Sophie has been casually dating a few people since her split from Joe." But even then Pearson seems to be her choice of date recently, since as per the insider she "really seems to like spending time with Perry." Not only that but Turner has "progressively become closer" with the 29-year-old aristocrat. While "things are still fairly new" for the new couple, they added, "But she’s [Sophie] really happy with how things are moving along."
The insider noted that while it is "too soon to tell if there’s long term potential," but with how things are looking recently, "things might be headed" toward a more stable and long-lasting relationship. However, it is to be pointed out that Sophie Turner and Jonas are still locked in a divorce and custody battle after their initial separation announcement in early September. So while it's encouraging for the fans to see that the star is moving on with her life, it might be a little too early for the public to get attached to the new duo.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's messy divorce
The 27-year-old's split from her husband of 4 years has been anything but calm. Soon after the announcement on September 5, the actress sued the Jonas Brothers singer on the grounds that he had seized their two children's passports in an effort to stop her from taking them to England, which was allegedly agreed upon to be their "forever home" before their divorce filing.
Though, fortunately, the two have come to a temporary custody settlement. In a joint statement, the actress and the singer told Us Weekly, "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K. We look forward to being great coparents."
ALSO READ: Sophie Turner 'isn’t fully committed' and 'keeping options open' post kissing an English aristocrat: Report
Meanwhile, Sophie had also alleged that the divorce was never discussed with her, and she found out about it through the news. Jonas refuted these claims. Nonetheless, looking at the media frenzy after their announcement, the two decided to post a small statement on their Instagram pages, asking for the public's understanding, and privacy to work through a difficult time in their lives.
ALSO READ: Brittany Mahomes hopes to play matchmaker for Sophie Turner amidst divorce from Joe Jonas, is 'having a blast' with Taylor Swift's girl gang
FAQs
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: After Sam Bahadur, Meghna Gulzar’s next is with Sidharth Malhotra; Filming begins in 2024
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap feels his films could fare better if he was a Tamil or Malayalam director
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and co. to start Firoz Nadiadwallah’s Welcome To The Jungle in Mid-December