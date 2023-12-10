Do Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson have 'long term potential'? Exploring an insider's claims about GOT actor's new romance

Sophie Turner has been dominating the headlines in tabloids and online because of her new romance with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. This comes months after the shocking news of Turner and her estranged husband Joe Jonas separating after 4 years of being married. It has been a messy year for the beloved actress, but according to an insider, she finally might be moving forward with Pearson. Here's what the source had to say.

Are Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson getting serious?

According to a source who talked to Us Weekley, the GOT actress has been dipping her toe in the dating scene after her separation from Joe Jonas. They said, "Sophie has been casually dating a few people since her split from Joe." But even then Pearson seems to be her choice of date recently, since as per the insider she "really seems to like spending time with Perry." Not only that but Turner has "progressively become closer" with the 29-year-old aristocrat. While "things are still fairly new" for the new couple, they added, "But she’s [Sophie] really happy with how things are moving along."

The insider noted that while it is "too soon to tell if there’s long term potential," but with how things are looking recently, "things might be headed" toward a more stable and long-lasting relationship. However, it is to be pointed out that Sophie Turner and Jonas are still locked in a divorce and custody battle after their initial separation announcement in early September. So while it's encouraging for the fans to see that the star is moving on with her life, it might be a little too early for the public to get attached to the new duo.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's messy divorce

The 27-year-old's split from her husband of 4 years has been anything but calm. Soon after the announcement on September 5, the actress sued the Jonas Brothers singer on the grounds that he had seized their two children's passports in an effort to stop her from taking them to England, which was allegedly agreed upon to be their "forever home" before their divorce filing.

Though, fortunately, the two have come to a temporary custody settlement. In a joint statement, the actress and the singer told Us Weekly, "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K. We look forward to being great coparents."

Meanwhile, Sophie had also alleged that the divorce was never discussed with her, and she found out about it through the news. Jonas refuted these claims. Nonetheless, looking at the media frenzy after their announcement, the two decided to post a small statement on their Instagram pages, asking for the public's understanding, and privacy to work through a difficult time in their lives.

