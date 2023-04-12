Do Taylor Swift and Nick Cannon have something in common? Latter thinks so

Nick Cannon feels he and Taylor Swift have something in common and that they might understand each other ‘really well’.

The 42-year-old actor and rapper recently was in a conversation with Howard Stern (via CNN), when the latter asked him if his family was complete. For the unversed, Cannon has 12 children, whom he shares with six different baby mamas. Responding to the question, Nick said that he never knows if he is answering the question correctly, whenever he is asked. He noted that in the past, his answer to the same question offended certain religious communities when he said that he was “putting it in God’s hands.”

Stern said that it would have to be someone very special to have a child with Nick Cannon, and then went on to suggest Taylor Swift’s name. Find out what the comedian said about that.

Nick Cannon feels he and Taylor Swift have something in common

Responding to Stern’s suggestion, Nick laughed and said that he is ‘all in.’“ He then went on to add, “First of all she’s an amazing songwriter. What I do love about Taylor Swift is that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music.”

Cannon further reflected on how both his and Taylor’s relationships have been under public scrutiny. He then said, “I think she would relate to me very well based off of like yo, you’ve dated a lot of people in the public eye, so have I. We probably will really understand each other.”

Nick stated that he is aware of Taylor Swift’s rumoured breakup with her long-time beau Joe Alwyn.

Taylor Swift’s reported breakup with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s breakup news has shocked their fans across the globe. The 33-year-old singer and the 32-year-old actor were together for almost seven years. The news came amid Taylor’s much-talked-about Eras Tour as sources told Entertainment Tonight that their split was the reason Alwyn was not present at any of Swift’s shows. Neither the Antihero hitmaker nor the Conversations with Fans actor have commented on the rumour.

