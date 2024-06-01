Do Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott Have A 12-Year-Old Bank Loan? Legal Situation Explored

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are once again facing criticism for their significant financial troubles. They have previously faced legal action for failing to repay loans. In a recent report, it has been revealed that Spelling and McDermott still owe over 400,000 USD on a bank loan that is 12 years old.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are yet to pay back the 12-year-old bak loan

As per the court documents, retrieved via PEOPLE, the bank has filed a second writ of execution against Spelling and McDermott to get back their money. The former couple has to pay an amount exceeding USD 400,000. The duo apparently took this loan back in 2012 but never paid it back. The court documents specify that Spelling owns 219,836.66 USD whereas his ex-husband, McDermott, owns the remaining sum of 202,086.10 USD.

This comes out to be a third attempt by the City National Bank to collect back their money. The former couple was first sued in 2016 for their outstanding balance, resulting in a court verdict against them in 2017. The bank made its first attempt in 2019 to get its money back but was sadly met with disappointment, extending the case’s timeline. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Was Tori Spelling's Biggest Fear That Made Her Stay 'Longer' in Marriage With Dean McDermott? Find Out

A look back at Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s financial turmoils

Well, this was obviously not the first time that the duo has ever been dragged to court for not repaying their debt capital. In 2016, the state of California sued Spelling and McDermott for a tax lien of 259,108.23 USD. The couple hasn't paid their taxes since 2014, forcing the state to file against them. Spelling was sued once again in 2018 by American Express for failing to pay her outstanding balance of 37,981.97 USD.

Back then, she delivered a statement to PEOPLE, affirming that they were not bankrupt but admitted that they did make failed financial choices. Spelling stated, “We're not perfect, we have made a lot of choices financially with real estate that didn't work out … and that just escalated into this story about financial struggles, bankruptcy. To this day that haunts me! We're not bankrupt, we're not struggling, we're fine!"

During one of her podcast episodes, misSPELLING, Spelling made a shocking revelation by stating that her belongings from her storage units were auctioned because she failed to pay back the borrowed money. Recalling the difficult period, Spelling shared that her units at Wetzel & Sons were auctioned to pay back her bill of 80,000 USD.

“At one point when I couldn’t pay it. Cause we had done small payments and it was adding up, and then it just catches up with you if you don’t pay it. I had an outstanding bill of 80,000 USD. So they auctioned it all off. They took it all. But they were really kind at Wetzel & Sons and they sent me my personal memorabilia and my stuff from my childhood and my dad and stuff. So I got that back, which, duh, I promptly put into a new storage unit,” Spelling revealed.

The couple eventually decided to separate their paths after undergoing massive financial turmoil. The duo officially separated on July 7, 2023, citing irreconcilable differences, however, it seems like they still have to make a few paybacks before they get rid of their dark past and finally move on.

ALSO READ: 'He Felt Like We Abandoned Him': Tori Spelling Opens Up About Ex-Dean McDermott Seeing Their Kids Again