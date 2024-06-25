TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Alex Trebek, the late legend of Jeopardy! will be honored with a U.S. postage stamp honoring his legacy in television. On Friday, the U.S. Postal Service said that a new Forever stamp was inspired by the seasoned trivia expert who hosted America's most popular quiz show for decades.

The new print will go on sale in July, four years after Trebek died of pancreatic cancer in 2020. Each of the 20 stamps in the grid reads, "This naturalized U.S. citizen hosted the quiz show Jeopardy! for 37 seasons," and "resembles the array of video monitors" of the Jeopardy game board. The right response, when inverted, is "Who is Alex Trebek?"

The USPS Art Director Antonio Alcalá created the stamp collection, which will include sections like Entertainment, Game Show Hosts, Famous Alexes, and Forever Stamps, all of which are reminiscent of Jeopardy! categories.

The USPS Secretary, Michael Elston, Trebek's wife Jean, and Jeopardy! star Ken Jennings will all be present at an event on July 22, which would have been Trebek's 84th birthday, to celebrate both the new stamps and him.

Who was Alex Trebek?

Born in Ontario, Canada, Trebek became a naturalized citizen of the United States in 1998. He hosted "Jeopardy!" and its iterations from 1984 until his passing in November 2020. Trebek's easy smile and quick humor won over viewers during his tenure and contributed to Jeopardy! becoming a pop culture mainstay.

Alex Trebek's achievements

Beginning in 1984, Trebek presented over 8,200 episodes of Jeopardy!, breaking the record for the most episodes of a single game show hosted by a single host.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences awarded him a Lifetime Achievement Award, and he was the winner of seven Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Game Show Host. In 2017, his country of origin bestowed upon him the Order of Canada award.

