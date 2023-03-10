Do you know Justin Bieber once booked the entire Staples Centre in LA to watch THIS movie with Selena Gomez?

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s romance might have ended quite a few years ago. However, ‘Jelena’ as their fans likes to affectionately refer to them, continues to rule people’s hearts. In the last few days, the ex-flames have been making headlines consistently, given the whole eyebrow drama between Selena, Kylie Jenner, and Justin’s wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber. While both Gomez and Bieber have laid their history to rest, fans continue to make romantic throwback edits of the two on social media platforms. Speaking of a throwback on Selena and Justin, did you know that the Peaches singer once booked the entire Staples Centre in LA as a romantic gesture for Selena? Read on to know more.

When Justin Bieber booked the entire Staples Centre in LA for Selena Gomez

In September 2011, Justin and Selena’s romance was at its peak. The couple was every teenager’s dream. And this is when Justin pulled off a rather romantic gesture as he rented out the entire Staples Centre in Los Angeles (now known as the Crypto.com Arena) to watch Titanic with his ladylove. Yes, that’s right! They had the entire 20,000 seat arena to themselves, where they enjoyed a candle-light dinner and a private screening of the 1997 classic romantic movie.

Later that night, Justin Bieber also tweeted, “Romance isn’t dead. Treat your lady right fellas.”

Did Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez follow each other on Twitter recently?

Recently, fans discovered that Justin was following his former ladylove Selena Gomez on Twitter. Moreover, even Selena follows him on the micro-blogging site. Twitter users were quick to conclude that the Baby singer might have followed his ex-girlfriend amid the latter’s ‘eyebrow’ feud with his wife Hailey. However, there is reportedly no truth to these rumours.

According to Hitc, Justin and Selena have been on each other’s followers lists for quite some time now, and it is not a recent activity.

